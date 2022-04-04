11 arrested in UP paper leak case

PTI

Ballia: The mastermind behind the leak of the UP Class XII English paper was among 11 persons arrested in connection with the case. With their arrest, the total number of accused held in connection with the exam paper leak on Wednesday climbed to 46. Following the leak, the exam was cancelled in 24 districts of the state, including Ballia. The exam will now be held on April 13. PTI

Ditch Eng for Hindi, Ujjain hoteliers told

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked hotel owners in Ujjain, the abode of Lord Mahakal, to use Hindi signboards instead of English which, he said, would strengthen the local language. Chouhan made this appeal at a programme to mark the ‘Gaurav Diwas’ of Ujjain on Saturday on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa — Hindu new year. PTI

Communal clashes in R’sthan, curfew on

Jaipur: Curfew remained clamped in Karauli, Rajasthan, on Sunday while more than 10 persons were arrested and an SIT formed to probe the communal clashes that broke out in the district during a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year.