11 arrested in Uttar Pradesh paper leak case

PTI

Ballia(UP), April 3

The mastermind behind the leak of the Uttar Pradesh class 12 English paper was among 11 people arrested in connection with the case, police said on Sunday.

With their arrest, the total number of people held in connection with the exam paper leak on Wednesday climbed to 46. Following the leak, the exam was cancelled in 24 districts of the state, including Ballia.

The District Inspector of Schools of Ballia was among those arrested.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Rasda Police station of Ballia, Rajeev Singh told PTI on Sunday, “The mastermind of the paper leak case Nirbhay Narayan Singh, who is manager of a private Inter College, has been arrested along with seven others.”

Three other suspects have been arrested by the Sikandarpur Police of the district including a teacher of a government primary school.

The cancelled exam will now be held on April 13.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police to investigate the matter. He had also asked officials to slap the National Security Act (NSA) on those found involved in the matter.