Rs 11-cr coins missing from SBI vaults, CBI raids 25 locations

New Delhi, August 18
The Central Bureau of Investigation today said it had conducted searches at 25 locations in connection with a case of missing coins worth Rs 11 crore from the vaults of a branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) at Karauli in Rajasthan.
The CBI had registered an FIR in connection with the missing coins case on April 13 following a Rajasthan High Court order, an agency spokesperson said. The searches were conducted across 25 locations in Delhi, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Alwar, Udaipur and Bhilwara at the premises of around 15 former bank officials and others, he said. The matter came to light after the SBI branch decided to carry out counting of money after a preliminary inquiry indicated discrepancy in its cash reserve in August 2021.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...