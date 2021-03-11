Rs 11-cr coins missing from SBI vaults, CBI raids 25 locations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 18

The Central Bureau of Investigation today said it had conducted searches at 25 locations in connection with a case of missing coins worth Rs 11 crore from the vaults of a branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) at Karauli in Rajasthan.

The CBI had registered an FIR in connection with the missing coins case on April 13 following a Rajasthan High Court order, an agency spokesperson said. The searches were conducted across 25 locations in Delhi, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Alwar, Udaipur and Bhilwara at the premises of around 15 former bank officials and others, he said. The matter came to light after the SBI branch decided to carry out counting of money after a preliminary inquiry indicated discrepancy in its cash reserve in August 2021.