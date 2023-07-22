 11-day police custody for 4, fifth suspect at large; locals torch houses of 2 accused : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • 11-day police custody for 4, fifth suspect at large; locals torch houses of 2 accused

11-day police custody for 4, fifth suspect at large; locals torch houses of 2 accused

11-day police custody for 4, fifth suspect at large; locals torch houses of 2 accused

Women set the house of main accused Huirem Herodas Meitei on fire in Tuinomkhopi, Manipur. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 21

The Manipur Police today said the four accused arrested in the case relating to rape, murder and parading of two women naked in the violence-hit state on May 4 were produced before a local court, which remanded them in 11-day police custody.

Police officials said the four were arrested on Thursday following the surfacing of a 26-second video of the ghastly incident on social media platforms a day before. All of them were arrested from Thoubal district in the state.

The officials said one more suspect in the heinous crime was still at large. His house, located at Wangjing in Thoubal district, was vandalised and torched by angry locals on Friday afternoon, they said. The house of another key accused, who was arrested in connection with the case, was torched yesterday, hours after he was taken into custody, the officials said, adding that he was seen prominently directing the mob at B Phainom village in Kangpokpi district in the video.

It is learnt that the husband of one of the women seen in the video is a former Army man, who had served the force as a subedar in the Assam Regiment and even fought in the Kargil War. The war veteran rued that though he protected the country, he could not save his wife from being humiliated.

On May 18, a zero FIR (irrespective of jurisdiction) was registered at Kangpokpi , which, on June 21, was transferred to Thoubal, the place of the incident. The women were fleeing their village and were under police protection when a mob of around 900-1,000 men abducted them and paraded them in Thoubal, sources said.

The June 21 FIR, according to the officials, reveals horrors of the crime mentioning that the armed mob set fire to houses, killed several people before abducting two women in police presence. The women were later paraded naked and a video made.

In the FIR, it is claimed that one person was killed by the mob after he tried to save his sister from being raped on May 4. According to reports, over 160 people have lost their lives and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.

#Manipur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Most killed by speeding Jaguar in Ahmedabad were PGs, accused's father 'threatened' people on reaching accident spot

2
Nation

Modi surname defamation case: No immediate relief for Rahul Gandhi

3
Nation

Before parading women naked in Manipur, mob killed people and torched houses: FIR

4
Nation

Manipur video: Ex-army man rues he could not save wife from being paraded naked

5
Ludhiana

Illegal call centre busted in Ludhiana, 30 held for duping people

6
J & K

Supreme Court shocked as JKLF leader Yasin Malik appears before it

7
Nation

Number of Indians seeking jobs abroad increases, around 1,000 ECs issued every day

8
Punjab

SGPC should clarify about broadcast of 'Gurbani' from Golden Temple after July 24, says Punjab CM Mann

9
Nation

Varanasi court orders ASI to survey Gyanvapi mosque, conduct excavations if needed

10
Diaspora

UK police launch hate crime inquiry after Sikh holy text is found damaged

Don't Miss

View All
46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope
Punjab

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined in Punjab; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

Top News

Manipur rocks Parliament for 2nd day; Congress urges President to dismiss state government

Manipur rocks Parliament for 2nd day; Congress urges President to dismiss state government

Opposition, government spar over rules of discussion

11-day police custody for 4, fifth suspect at large; locals torch houses of 2 accused

11-day police custody for 4, fifth suspect at large; locals torch houses of 2 accused

No instant relief for Rahul in slander case

No instant relief for Rahul in slander case

SC puts BJP MLA, Gujarat Government on notice; next hearing ...

Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked

Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked

Prisons Dept orders probe into ‘prima facie lapse’

Shortage of 11,266 Major, Capt-rank defence officers

Shortage of 11,266 Major, Capt-rank defence officers

Government attributes it to low intake during Covid


Cities

View All

Civic body employees protest over demands

Civic body employees protest over demands

No respite from flood-like situation as Beas, Sutlej still in spate in Tarn Taran

State of Amenities: No check on dumping garbage along boundary of clean parks

Continue Gurbani telecast for now, SGPC appeals to PTC

Knotty affair: Difficult even to find right wire in case of snag in Shimla market

Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Two youths shot at in Zirakpur market

192 IAF houses to be reconstructed

Stray Canine Menace: Days after stray dogs bit 2 in Sec 28, house help attacked

Over 300 students to deliberate on world issues at MUN conference

Yamuna again crosses danger mark in Delhi

Yamuna again crosses danger mark in Delhi

Floodwater from Gandhi memorial ‘pumped out’

I-Day security: Paragliders, drones banned from today in Delhi

7 held, 33 rolls of banned kite string seized

Con man who posed as PMO official booked

Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Phagwara residents face scarcity of potable water

ASI held accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

Eco Tourism Project: Now, jeep safari, nature trail facility for tourists in Chohal

Shahkot, Sultanpur Lodhi MLAs hold dharna at Harike headworks

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Ludhiana: Municipal Town Planner’s resignation raises questions

Model Town market roads in Ludhiana in a shambles

Stop dumping waste in sewers & Buddha Nullah, Ludhiana MC urges dairy owners

MGNREGA workers stage dharna at Doraha

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

District reports 7 dengue cases, dept holds drive

School student attacked

Doctors donate ration to flood-hit

City powerlifter bags gold, bronze medals