Hyderabad, March 23
Eleven people were charred to death in a major fire accident at a scrap godown here in the early hours of Wednesday.
The deceased, all migrant workers from Bihar, were found on the first floor of the building at Bhoiguda in the city, police and fire officials said.
The 11 people were charred beyond recognition, a police official told PTI, adding that the cause of the fire was being ascertained.
The fire control room received a call around 3 am and the blaze was extinguished after about four hours, they said.
The 11 people, who were sleeping on the first floor of the building, could not save themselves as there was only one internal spiral staircase in it, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India as US presses India to sever defence, oil ties with Russia
PM Narendra Modi could visit China to attend the BRICS summi...
India meets USD 400 billion export target for the first time, PM hails milestone
Says the export target is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbha...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second day in a row
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre while diese...
11 migrant workers die in fire in Hyderabad
The deceased were all migrant workers from Bihar
Mumbai court summons Salman Khan, his bodyguard on journalist's complaint
Journalist had in his complaint sought criminal action to be...