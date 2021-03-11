11 workers killed in wall collapse at Gujarat factory

PTI

Morbi (Gujarat), May 18

At least 11 labourers and a three-year-old boy were killed when a wall collapsed at a salt packaging factory in Gujarat’s Morbi district on Wednesday, officials said.

The deceased included five women, they said, adding that two labourers were pulled out alive from the rubble and hospitalised.

The tragedy occurred at Sagar Salt factory situated inside the Halvad industrial area of Morbi district, said state Labour and Employment Minister and local MLA Brijesh Merja.

Following the incident, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Merja rushed to Halvad from Gandhinagar and ordered a detailed inquiry into the tragedy after visiting the factory premises.

“Two labourers, who were injured in the incident, were pulled out alive from the rubble and admitted to a hospital,” Merja said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of each deceased. The injured would be given

Rs 50,000 each.