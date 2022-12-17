11-year-old boy ends his life in Bhopal while playing Free Fire game

Bhopal, December 17
The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a high-level task force, which will make recommendations about regulating online gambling and gaming in the state after examining the technical and legal aspects.
This task force will be headed by the state chief secretary, a government order issued on Friday said.
"The task force has been constituted to examine various judicial precedents, legal situations and technical aspects related to prevention and controlling online gambling and gaming and make recommendations to the state government," an official said.
The task force includes Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Principal Secretary (Law and Legislative Affairs Department), Director (Public Prosecution), Additional Director General of Police (CID), Additional Director General of Police (MP Bhawan), Managing Director (Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation) and Secretary (Home).
Taking note of the rising incidents of children getting addicted to online games and taking extreme steps, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had announced in January this year that the state government would bring in a law to regulate gaming applications on mobile phones.
His announcement had come a day after an 11-year-old boy allegedly ended his life in Bhopal while playing Free Fire game.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
GST Council doubles limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore; defines SUVs for 22 pc cess
The Council could decide on only eight out of the 15 agenda ...
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
In its earlier order, it had asked the Gujarat govt to consi...
Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar's detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter 'top secret'
Bhagwant Mann was at the receiving end when his government c...
BJP says Rahul speaking language of China & Pakistan; seeks his expulsion from Congress
‘While every Indian is happy when the country's soldiers dem...
Sidhu Moosewala’s last ride ‘Thar’ reaches home seven months after his murder
Moosewala was driving this Thar while he was shot dead by a ...