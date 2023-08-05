112 small investors of Sahara to get Rs 10k each

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 4

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah today began the process of returning the money of crores of depositors of four cooperatives of the Sahara Group by transferring the first lot of Rs 10,000 each to 112 small investors.

Releasing the money, Shah said, so far 18 lakh depositors had registered on the ‘CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal’, which was launched on July 18.

“Today, about Rs 10,000 each has been transferred into the bank account of 112 investors,” he noted, adding that the next lot of funds would be transferred soon as the audit has been completed.

“I want to assure and I am fully confident that all depositors will get their funds in the coming days,” the minister said, congratulating the depositors, who were also present at the event.

Shah further said many times such incidents happen that shake the trust in cooperation. But, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that investors’ money is safe and returned to them. Sahara depositors were not getting their money back for last 12-15 years because of the management fault and delay in court litigations, he noted.

Shah highlighted the efforts made by the Ministry of Cooperation to secure Rs 5,000 crore from the Sebi-Sahara Fund.

