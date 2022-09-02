117 leaders picked for Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo' yatra

New Delhi, September 1
Former Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, chairman of AICC media department Pawan Khera and former president of JNU Students Union Kanhaiya Kumar are among the 117 Congress leaders the party has enlisted to walk with Rahul Gandhi for the entire stretch of the ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra, which is commencing from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 8. On September 7, Rahul will declare the mass contact yatra open after a public rally in Kanyakumari.
The Congress has maintained that Rahul will walk the entire 3,500-km stretch, taking breaks for electioneering during Gujarat and HP poll.
