12,608 new covid cases, 72 more deaths reported

PTI

New Delhi, August 18

India saw a single-day rise of 12,608 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of covid-19 cases to 4,42,98,864, while the active cases declined to 1,01,343, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The national death toll climbed to 5,27,206 with 72 fatalities, including 29 fatalities from Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.23 per cent of the total infections, as the national recovery rate was recorded at 98.58 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 3,715 cases was recorded in the active covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.48 per cent, and weekly at 4.2 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,36,70,315. The overall fatality rate to date stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 208.95 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Among the 43 new fatalities eight were reported from Delhi, six from Maharashtra, five from Haryana, four each from Punjab and West Bengal, three from Karnataka, two each from Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.