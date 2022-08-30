12 Apni Party, 4 Congress leaders with Ghulam Nabi Azad

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 29

Four Congress and 12 Apni Party leaders resigned from their respective parties on Monday in support of former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad.

‘Congress has crumbled’ New Delhi: Three days after resigning from the Congress, veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad said the party had comprehensively crumbled and it was better to build a new house than to die under its debris. Continuing his attack on Rahul Gandhi, Azad said the Wayanad MP neither had any interest nor time for politics. “I wish the Congress a bright future but my prayers won’t cure its ailments. The Congress needs super specialists but is seeking treatment from compounders,” Azad said. TNS Diminishing himself further: Ramesh After such a long career, courtesy entirely the party, he’s been tasked to slander by giving interviews indiscriminately. By doing so, Azad diminishes himself further. What is he afraid of that he is justifying his treachery every minute? — Jairam Ramesh, Congress leader

After Azad, who ended his five-decade association with the Congress, announced to form a party in J&K, many senior Congress and other party leaders are coming in his support.

Former Deputy Speaker of the J&K Assembly Gulam Hyder Malik, two former Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) Subash Gupta from Kathua and Sham Lal Bhagat from Doda forwarded their resignation letters to the party high command. J&K Congress’ general secretary Maheshwar Singh Manhas has also tendered his resignation.

Besides, 12 leaders of the Apni Party from Doda, including district president Asgar Hussain Khanday, district general secretary Verinder Kumar Sharma, district vice-president Mahila Morcha Promila Sharma, block president Thathri Mushtaq Ahmad Hajam and senior vice-president Thathri Javed Iqbal Butt, resigned from the party.

Azad is expected to hold a public meeting in Jammu on September 4 as a show of strength. Sources said more leaders from other parties were likely to join him.

Vikar Rasool Wani, J&K Congress chief, said, “All those who are leaving the party won’t get anything. Not even one of them will win in the upcoming Assembly elections. We will give ticket to young faces who will work for the UT’s development.”

In a statement, the Apni Party claimed no prominent leader had quit the party.

The sources said former J&K Deputy CM Tara Chand, former ministers Abdul Majid Wani, Manohar Lal Sharma and Gharu Ram and former MLA Balwan Singh met Azad in Delhi and were likely to announce their loyalty to him on Tuesday after resigning from the Congress.

#ghulam nabi azad #jammu #rahul gandhi