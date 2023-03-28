12 convicted MPs, MLAs disqualified since 2013, Rahul Gandhi not alone

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

Parliament and state Assembly records reveal that 12 lawmakers — MPs and MLAs — have lost their House memberships following conviction in offences where the minimum sentence is not less than two years, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is not alone in this space.

Starting July 2013 when the apex court famously ruled that MPs and MLAs convicted in offences with not less than two-year punishment would stand automatically disqualified from their memberships (the judgment had struck down a relief under Section 8 (4) of the Representation of the People Act which gave convicted MPs and MLAs three months to appeal and saved their House memberships in the interregnum), 12 lawmakers were automatically disqualified upon conviction in like with the SC order.

They are RJD chief Lalu Prasad, then MP from Saran, convicted in September 2013 for five years in the fodder scam; Jagdish Sharma, an MP of the JDU from Jahanabad, disqualified following his September 2013 conviction for four years in the fodder scam; Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Rasheed Masood was convicted in September 2013 for four years in an MBBS seat scam.

DMK’s TM Selvaganapathy resigned from Rajya Sabha after being convicted in April 2014 for two years in the cremation shed scam.

Proceedings against Tamil Nadu ex-CM J Jayalalitha in a disproportionate assets case were abated though her co-accused, including Sasikala, were convicted in February 2017 for four years. Jayalalitha had died in December 2016. NCP MP from Lakshwdweep Mohammad Faizal was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after his January 2023 conviction in an attempted murder case. Faizal secured a stay on his conviction from the Kerala HC and has challenged his disqualification, an option available to Rahul too.

MLAs who lost Assembly memberships upon conviction since 2013 are — All Jharkhand Students Union’s Kamal Kishore Bhagat; Suresh Halvankar, BJP MLA from Maharashtra’s Ichalkaranji; Shiv Sena’s Deolali MLA Babanrao Gholap; Jharkhand Party’s Enos Ekka, MLA from Kolebira; BJP’s Madhya Pradesh MLA from Bijawar Asha Rani; and SP’s Abdullah Azam Khan.