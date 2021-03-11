12 injured as state roadways bus hits truck in UP’s Ramnagar

Barabanki, August 12
Around 12 passengers were injured as the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in the early hours of Friday, police said.
The accident took place in Ramnagar police station limits at around 2 am when the Uttar Pradesh roadways bus allegedly tried to overtake the truck, they said.
The condition of at least four passengers, including two women, was critical and they were referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow for further treatment, they said.
The bus was plying from Kanpur to Balrampur with 75 passengers on board, Station House Officer Santosh said.
