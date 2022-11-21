12 killed in Bihar as speeding truck ploughs into pilgrims

PTI

Hajipur (Bihar), November 20

At least 12 persons, including women and children, were killed on Sunday night when a speeding truck ploughed into a religious procession in the state, officials said.

The incident took place around 9 pm in Vaishali district, about 30 km from the state capital, and local RJD MLA Mukesh Roushan, who had rushed to the spot, said "12 perons died. Nine of them were killed on the spot. Three others succumbed to injuries while being rushed to a hospital". The PM has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for next of kin of the victims.

Vaishali SP Manish Kumar said, "The truck driver, whom we are trying to pull out of the mangled vehicle, may also have died".