12 more cheetahs to arrive on Feb 18

Tribune News Service

Sheopur (mp): A second batch of 12 cheetahs is expected to arrive in MP's Kuno National Park from South Africa on February 18, six months after eight of the spotted cats were released into the reserve, a official said. PTI

NIA arrests member of PFI from Jaipur

new delhi: The NIA has arrested a man from Rajasthan's Jaipur as part of its crackdown on PFI cadres. Officials said Mohammad Sohail was arrested during a search operation conducted by agency sleuths in close coordination with state police forces. TNS

Fiji to host 12th world Hindi meet

new delhi: India will organise the 12th World Hindi Conference in Fiji's Nadi town on February 15 with EAM S Jaishankar and Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka to jointly inaugurate the three-day event.

Arrest warrant against former football coach

new delhi: A Delhi court has issued a warrant of arrest against Alex Mario Ambrose, who was sacked as assistant coach of Indian women’s under-17 football team for alleged sexual misconduct. PTI