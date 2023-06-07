12-year-old dies after being gang raped in UP

Basti (UP), June 7
A 12-year-old girl died here allegedly after being raped by three men, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place in the Gaur area on Monday when the girl had gone to buy vegetables. Three accused, identified as Monu Sahni, Rajan Nishad and Kundan Singh, allegedly took her to a secluded place and took turns to rape her, they said.
When the girl did not return to her home and the family members started searching for her, Sahni informed them that she was lying unconscious near Singh’s house.
The girl was taken to hospital, where she died on Monday evening, police said.
Superintendent of Police Gopal Krishna Chaudhary said that accused Sahni was known to the girl and he was the one who took her with him. He was joined by two others who also raped her, the SP said.
All the three accused have been arrested, the SP told PTI.
An FIR in this regard was registered against the three on charges of rape and murder.
The local people earlier staged a protest demanding arrest of the accused, alleging that they were shielded by BJP members.
Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav also raised the matter and tweeted,” The people are crying against rapists but to shield their men, the BJP government has turned deaf. The BJP has become ‘aramgaah’ (resting place) for rapists.” He also posted an 18-second video in which people were seen protesting against the incident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia meet sports minister Anurag Thakur
Government had invited wrestlers for talks
Paddy MSP up by Rs 143 to Rs 2,183/quintal for 2023-24; Kharif crops' MSP sees up to 10.35 per cent hike
The highest increase is in moong MSP, which will be Rs 8,558...
BKU (Charuni) activists sit on dharna in Haryana's Shahabad against arrest of union leaders
Gurnam Singh Charuni and several other union leaders were ar...
Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises
Jeeva, an alleged aide of gangster-politican Mukhtar Ansari,...
Ahead of PM Modi's Washington visit, India and US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas
Modi will visit US from June 21 to 24