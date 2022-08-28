12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP's Mainpuri

Mainpuri (UP), August 28
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by six men here, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Friday when the six men kidnapped the girl, took to a field and raped her, they said.
The girl was alone in her house when the incident happened, police said.
An FIR has been lodged by the girl’s father against the six men, aged between 25-27 years, under the relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.
Circle officer, Chandrakesh Singh said the girl was admitted to a hospital where her condition was stated to be serious.
Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit said several teams have been constituted to arrest the accused who are absconding.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...