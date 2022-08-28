12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP's Mainpuri

PTI

Mainpuri (UP), August 28

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by six men here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday when the six men kidnapped the girl, took to a field and raped her, they said.

The girl was alone in her house when the incident happened, police said.

An FIR has been lodged by the girl’s father against the six men, aged between 25-27 years, under the relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

Circle officer, Chandrakesh Singh said the girl was admitted to a hospital where her condition was stated to be serious.

Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit said several teams have been constituted to arrest the accused who are absconding.