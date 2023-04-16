13 killed in maharashtra accident

Thirteen persons were killed and 29 injured after a bus carrying members of a music troupe fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Saturday.
The private bus with 42 persons on board was going from Pune to Mumbai when it plunged into the 300-ft-deep gorge in the Bor Ghat mountain pass section, also known as Khandala Ghat.
