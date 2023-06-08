13-year-old boy kills minor after argument over cricket in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur

PTI

Chandrapur, June 8

A 13-year-old boy has been accused of killing another minor boy aged 12 after an argument over playing cricket in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on June 3 when the accused allegedly hit the victim on his head with a bat following which the latter died on June 5 while undergoing treatment, they said.

The deceased’s family later buried the body without registering a police complaint, an official from city police station said.

His mother approached the police on Tuesday, following which the body was exhumed on Wednesday for a probe into the case, he said.

On June 3, some boys from Bagadkidki area here were playing cricket on a ground.

The victim had some argument with other boys during the game following which the accused allegedly hit him with a bat, the official said.

The victim fell on the ground. He was immediately taken to the District General Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on June 5, he said.

His relatives subsequently performed the funeral without registering a police compliant.

However, his mother approached the police on Tuesday and lodged a complaint, the official said.

The body was later exhumed for an inquiry into the case, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said, adding the boy was yet to be apprehended.