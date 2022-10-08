130 IT grads, victims of job racket in SE Asia, rescued

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 7

Around 130 IT professionals, who were held captive in Myanmar and Cambodia in fake job rackets, have been rescued, India said on Friday and added a word of caution, advising its citizens to be more circumspect because “if a job offer is too good to be true, it is too good to be true”.

“India is trying to get back others too. We do not have the exact number of people held captive in Myanmar. We are in touch with many Indians there,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told the media on Friday.

While 50 persons from Myanmar have been brought back, many more are in police custody on charges of entering the country illegally. Legal formalities have been initiated to get them repatriated at the earliest.

“Around 80 persons have been rescued from Cambodia, but it is an evolving number,” said Bagchi.

“I would like to reiterate to everyone to be extremely careful about what kind of jobs you accept because once you are stuck there, it gets very difficult to bring you back safely. This is a word of caution,” he noted.

To get a fix on the exact number of youth duped in the same manner, the MEA has also shared the details of agents allegedly involved in this job racket with relevant authorities in various states in India.

The MEA had issued an advisory a fortnight ago, cautioning IT youth about “instances of fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs... for the posts of ‘Digital Sales and Marketing Executives’ in Thailand”.

