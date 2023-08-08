131 votes in favour, 102 against, Delhi services Bill gets Rajya Sabha nod

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 7

With the Rajya Sabha giving its nod to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Parliament today passed the Bill that replaces an ordinance giving wider powers to the Centre in transfer and posting of senior officers in the Delhi Government.

Aim to stop usurping of centre’s powers We haven’t brought the Bill to usurp power. This is to stop the encroachment of Delhi Govt on the Centre’s powers... Doesn’t violate SC judgment. Amit Shah, Home Minister

The Bill was passed by 131 votes as the Opposition could gather only 102 MPs against it. “The Bill is passed and the motion is adopted,” Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh declared. The Lok Sabha had cleared the Bill on Friday.

Enslaves the people of Delhi A black day in the history of Indian democracy. The Bill tantamounts to enslaving the people of Delhi. The future of our country is in wrong hands. Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

The ordinance was promulgated by the Union Government on May 19, a week after the Supreme Court had handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Government had approached the Supreme Court for staying the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023. But the apex court refused to stay it and referred the matter to a Constitution Bench.

Replying to a more than six hours of discussion in the House, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bill had been brought to safeguard the rights of the people, and not to usurp the powers of the AAP government. “We have not brought the Bill to usurp power. This is to stop the encroachment of the Delhi Government on the Centre’s powers,” he said.

Shah assured the House the objective of the Bill was “only and only to provide efficient, corruption-free governance and popular government”. He said there was not even a single provision that changed the status of the system prevailing since the Congress regime. He asserted the Bill was constitutionally valid and did not violate the Supreme Court judgment from any angle.

