 131 votes in favour, 102 against, Delhi services Bill gets Rajya Sabha nod : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • 131 votes in favour, 102 against, Delhi services Bill gets Rajya Sabha nod

131 votes in favour, 102 against, Delhi services Bill gets Rajya Sabha nod

Allows L-G, Centre wider control of bureaucracy

131 votes in favour, 102 against, Delhi services Bill gets Rajya Sabha nod


Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 7

With the Rajya Sabha giving its nod to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Parliament today passed the Bill that replaces an ordinance giving wider powers to the Centre in transfer and posting of senior officers in the Delhi Government.

Aim to stop usurping of centre’s powers

We haven’t brought the Bill to usurp power. This is to stop the encroachment of Delhi Govt on the Centre’s powers... Doesn’t violate SC judgment.

Amit Shah, Home Minister

The Bill was passed by 131 votes as the Opposition could gather only 102 MPs against it. “The Bill is passed and the motion is adopted,” Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh declared. The Lok Sabha had cleared the Bill on Friday.

Enslaves the people of Delhi

A black day in the history of Indian democracy. The Bill tantamounts to enslaving the people of Delhi. The future of our country is in wrong hands.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

The ordinance was promulgated by the Union Government on May 19, a week after the Supreme Court had handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Government had approached the Supreme Court for staying the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023. But the apex court refused to stay it and referred the matter to a Constitution Bench.

Replying to a more than six hours of discussion in the House, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bill had been brought to safeguard the rights of the people, and not to usurp the powers of the AAP government. “We have not brought the Bill to usurp power. This is to stop the encroachment of the Delhi Government on the Centre’s powers,” he said.

Shah assured the House the objective of the Bill was “only and only to provide efficient, corruption-free governance and popular government”. He said there was not even a single provision that changed the status of the system prevailing since the Congress regime. He asserted the Bill was constitutionally valid and did not violate the Supreme Court judgment from any angle.

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. PTI

Manmohan attends Rajya Sabha in Wheelchair

Former PM Manmohan Singh, 90, was in the Rajya Sabha on Monday as part of the Congress whip to vote against the Delhi services Bill.

AAP, Congress to tie up in Gujarat for LS election

AAP’s Gujarat chief Isudan Gadhvi said his party and the Congress would fight the Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat under a seat-sharing formula.

#Rajya Sabha

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest at 51

2
Comment Touchstones

United flavours of mango

3
Himachal

4-laning to blame, Himachal seeks Rs 658 cr from NHAI for loss to Larji project

4
Himachal

Parwanoo-Dharampur road to open for light vehicles from today

5
Comment

JS Grewal, an institution builder

6
Nation

Wheelchair-bound former PM Manmohan Singh attends Rajya Sabha, votes against Delhi services bill

7
World

Afghanistan haven for ultras, says Pak army

8
Trending

Congress counters BJP's criticism of Manmohan Singh attending Parliament in wheelchair by sharing similar picture of Vajpayee from 2007

9
Editorials

Rahul gets SC relief

10
Musings

Languages don’t belong to any religion

Don't Miss

View All
Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Top News

No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’

No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’

Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...

Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir

Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir

Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...

Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for ‘obstructing search ops’, Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity

Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity

FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...

TMC leader Derek O’Brien’s suspension from Rajya Sabha put on hold

TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold

As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane house

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon

In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...


Cities

View All

220kV Chogwan substation attacked, property damaged

220kV Chogwan substation attacked, property damaged

Non-Sikh administrator of Hazur Sahib board: SGPC condemns 'undue' govt interference in religious affairs

Knotty Affair: Residents tell civic body to check misuse of public property by pvt companies

BRTS crisis: Passengers at receiving end as Metro buses off road since July 4

Assessment pegs crop loss on 5K acres in dist

3 peddlers caught by anti-drug panel, handed over to cops

3 peddlers caught by anti-drug panel in Bathinda village, handed over to cops

Rs 55L fee for govt quota seat at Adesh institute, Bathinda

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers visiting Delhi: Administrator

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers visiting Delhi: Administrator

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Now, cleaning schedule for all Chandigarh parks fixed

Class XI admissions: 2,415 seats vacant in Chandigarh's govt schools, second counselling to start soon

Extortion case: Chandigarh police arrest constable

Atishi to hold charge of services, vigilance; Delhi CM forwards file to L-G for approval: Govt sources

Atishi gets charge of services, vigilance; now has 14 portfolios, highest among Delhi ministers

Delhi LG accords sanction for prosecution of two men for ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ graffiti

Mass exodus of migrant workers creates workforce crises in Gurugram

Gurugram: 3 out of 5 accused of starting fire in religious place held, says police

Fire breaks out at AIIMS; no casualty

Daylight robbery: Car snatched at gunpoint in Jalandhar's Model Town

Daylight robbery: Car snatched at gunpoint in Jalandhar's Model Town

Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road a nightmare for motorists

Toll Plaza Loot: Sixth suspect lands in police net

Manipur violence: Several organisations back Aug 9 bandh call

Jalandhar: 13 nabbed after raid at factory

Residents voice concern as issues remain unresolved in many areas

Residents voice concern as issues remain unresolved in many areas

Ex-councillors bring ladder, magnifying glass in protest

MP raises city spinning industry’s plight in Parliament

7 nabbed for ‘planning’ robbery

31 held for illegal sale of lottery tickets, gambling

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Race for SAD (urban) president’s post hots up ahead of MC poll

As Punjab farmers resow paddy, power demand touches 15,000 MW

Pensioners seek revival of contempt petition

Patiala farmer dies two days after he attempted suicide