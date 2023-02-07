137 students hospitalised in Karnataka's Mangaluru after food-poisoning

PTI

Mangaluru, February 7

As many as 137 nursing and paramedical students staying at a private hostel here have fallen sick due to food poisoning after having dinner, police sources said on Tuesday.

The students have been admitted to various hospitals in the city, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.

The students complained of stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea and were admitted to hospitals on Monday night. Water contamination is said to be the reason for the food poisoning, sources said.

The condition of some of the students is said to be serious.