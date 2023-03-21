Rs 13K crore defence equipment exported

New Delhi: Defence equipment worth Rs 13,399 crore has been exported this fiscal. The Ministry of Defence informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday about the figures of exports saying the export figure was till March 14.
