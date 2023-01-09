14 chargesheeted in violence case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 8

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 14 persons in a case pertaining to a communal clash between members of two communities in West Bengal’s Mominpur on October 9 last year.

The chargesheet was filed in a special NIA court in Kolkata on Saturday under the Indian Penal Code and the Explosive Substances Act, a spokesperson for the federal agency said.