14-year-old boy held for raping and killing 8-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur

ANI

Raipur (Chhattisgarh), December 15

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly raping and killing an eight-year-old girl in Raipur, a police officer said on Thursday.

The boy lives in the same building where the minor girl was staying.

Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agarwal said, “A missing complaint about the eight-year-old girl was received on December 7 evening. The police registered a case and started searching for the girl.”

“Five days later, the girl was found dead at a deserted place just behind the colony where she was living. During the subsequent investigation, the police arrested the accused, also a minor, who lives in the same building where the girl was residing,” Agrawal said.

He said the accused raped the girl and strangled her to death, adding that further probe was under way.

Meanwhile, BJP supporters staged a protest in the state capital on Thursday, blaming the government and the police for the incident.