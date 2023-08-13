140 cops to get MHA's medal for excellence

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 12

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today announced names of 140 police officers, including 15 from the CBI, 12 from the NIA and 10 from the UP Police, who will receive this year’s Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation.

Among them 22 are women. Besides, nine each from Kerala and Rajasthan police forces, eight from Tamil Nadu, seven from MP and six from Gujarat will get the award.

