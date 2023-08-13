140 cops to get MHA's medal for excellence

New Delhi, August 12
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today announced names of 140 police officers, including 15 from the CBI, 12 from the NIA and 10 from the UP Police, who will receive this year’s Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation.
Among them 22 are women. Besides, nine each from Kerala and Rajasthan police forces, eight from Tamil Nadu, seven from MP and six from Gujarat will get the award.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...