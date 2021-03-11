in brief

141 arrested for Jodhpur communal violence

141 arrested for Jodhpur communal violence

As many as 141 persons have been arrested in connection with communal clashes in Jodhpur where curfew continued on Wednesday. - File photo

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: As many as 141 persons have been arrested in connection with communal clashes in Jodhpur where curfew continued on Wednesday. The police said the situation was “under control”. TNS

DCGI nod sought for child vax booster trials

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech has written to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for permission to conduct phase 2 and 3 trials on Covaxin booster for the 2 to 18-year-old age group. TNS

Food Secy rules out curbs on wheat export

New Delhi: Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey on Wednesday ruled out a possibility of imposing curbs on wheat exports. He said there were no concerns on meeting the domestic demand. TNS

Free bus pass for Delhi construction workers

New Delhi: The AAP-ruled Delhi Government on Wednesday announced free bus travel pass scheme for construction workers to help them cut down on expenses. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said construction workers could register online on Delhi Transport Corporation website or at any of 34 construction board registration centres. TNS

ISRO plans mission to Venus in 2024

New Delhi: After sending missions to Moon and Mars, ISRO is now readying a spacecraft to orbit Venus to study what lies below the surface of the hottest planet in the solar system. The agency is eyeing the December 2024 window for its launch. PTI

Sumantran is head of InterGlobe Aviation

New Delhi: A business leader and technocrat, Venkataramani Sumantran, was appointed chairman of the Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of India’s largest airline IndiGo on Wednesday. He succeeds Meleveetil Damodaran. TNS

NCM seeks report on communal clashes

New Delhi: Taking note of recent skirmishes, including in Patiala (Punjab), Jodhpur (Rajasthan) and Khargone (Madhya Pradesh), the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has asked for detailed reports from these states. Informing this during an event on Wednesday, NCM chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura said the violent incidents were a handiwork of miscreants and anti-social elements trying to disturb country’s age-old religious harmony. TNS

Devgn’s ‘Runway 34’ unrealistic: Pilots’ body

New Delhi: The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has raised objection to the depiction of their profession in the Ajay Devgn-starrer movie “Runway 34” saying “unrealistic portrayal” may create apprehensions in the minds of air passengers. TNS

Hailstorm hit parts of Delhi

A rickshaw-puller caught unawares as it rains in Delhi. Mukesh Aggarwal

New Delhi:After a brief respite, temperatures are all set to rise in the northwest from Sunday. A hailstorm hit parts of Delhi on Wednesday afternoon while rainfall provided some respite from the heat. However, there will be a gradual increase in the maximum temperature from tomorrow over most parts of northwest, the IMD said. A cloudy sky is predicted over the Capital for next three days. TNS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house

2
Punjab

Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs

3
Punjab

Sadhguru hails Punjab for incentivising sustainable farming practices, CM Bhagwant Mann thanks him

4
Entertainment

Mandira Bedi trolled for sharing bikini pictures with male friend, turns off comments post

5
Sports

Junior World Weightlifting Championships: T Madhavan misses out on medal

6
Punjab

Centre asks Punjab to import coal; will cost Rs 800 cr

7
Nation

Hindu sisters donate land worth Rs 1.5 crore to Eidgah in Uttarakhand, fulfil father's last wish

8
Punjab

43 IAS, 38 PCS officers shifted in major rejig in Punjab

9
Ludhiana

Elderly couple found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana; police suspect murder

10
J & K

150-metre-long tunnel detected on IB in J-K's Samba; had oxygen supply through pipes: BSF

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot
Sports

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds
Punjab

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

Recreating the ‘bindu’, Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza
Amritsar

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

When Sunil Dutt’s family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition; was keen that Nargis accompany him to his village in Pakistan
Trending

When Sunil Dutt's family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition in Pakistan

Top News

Almost three times as many died as a result of Covid than officially reported: WHO

Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO

India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...

4 terror suspects arrested from Haryana’s Bastara toll plaza

4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house

A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...

NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources

NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources

All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...

Delimitation panel signs final order for redrawing assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir

J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43

Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...

Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs

Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs

Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised

Cities

View All

No lessons learnt as stubble fire mishaps continue

No lessons learnt as stubble fire mishaps continue

Amritsar: Congress councillors disappointed as court gives next date for hearing

Amritsar: Parents apprehensive about online classes

Amritsar: Revenue Kanungo Assn, Patwar Union members go on mass leave

Amid inflation, building activities take a big hit

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Rain cools down Chandigarh as mercury dips 4°C

Rain cools down Chandigarh as mercury dips 4°C

Crime incidents show gym owners, bouncers in poor light

Chandigarh Administration speeds up process for installation of 2 solar plants

Panjab University set to host Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu for convocation tomorrow

Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR against IGP

Delhi government to provide subsidised electricity to only those who opt for it

Delhi government to provide subsidised electricity to only those who opt for it

Delhi civic bodies planning to demolish over 2,600 unauthorised colonies: Deputy CM Sisodia

Youth should use technology, education as 'weapons' to protect country: Smriti Irani

Man detained on basis of sketch in Delhi school assault case

Man enters classroom, sexually assaults two girls in Delhi; DCW notice to police, EDMC

jalandhar: Parents unwilling to file complaints against schools to regulatory body

Jalandhar: Parents unwilling to file complaints against schools to regulatory body

4 months after relaying, Garha road dug up again

Building a dream home beyond reach of common man now

Dates of cricket tourney clash with Class XII boards, students in a fix

Facebook friend booked for rape

Elderly couple found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana, police suspect murder

Elderly couple found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana; police suspect murder

Show-cause notices served on four Ludhiana MC officials for negligence

Shena Aggarwal is Ludhiana MC Commissioner

Sewer connections of 9 illegal colonies snapped in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Colonisers protest non-issuance of NOCs

Rain brings respite from scorching heat in Patiala

Rain brings respite from scorching heat in Patiala

Patiala district administration asks health officials to ramp up Covid vaccination

National Commission for Minorities calls for reports from Punjab, Rajasthan and MP govts on recent communal clashes