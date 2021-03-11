141 arrested for Jodhpur communal violence

New Delhi: As many as 141 persons have been arrested in connection with communal clashes in Jodhpur where curfew continued on Wednesday. The police said the situation was “under control”. TNS
DCGI nod sought for child vax booster trials
New Delhi: Bharat Biotech has written to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for permission to conduct phase 2 and 3 trials on Covaxin booster for the 2 to 18-year-old age group. TNS
Food Secy rules out curbs on wheat export
New Delhi: Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey on Wednesday ruled out a possibility of imposing curbs on wheat exports. He said there were no concerns on meeting the domestic demand. TNS
Free bus pass for Delhi construction workers
New Delhi: The AAP-ruled Delhi Government on Wednesday announced free bus travel pass scheme for construction workers to help them cut down on expenses. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said construction workers could register online on Delhi Transport Corporation website or at any of 34 construction board registration centres. TNS
ISRO plans mission to Venus in 2024
New Delhi: After sending missions to Moon and Mars, ISRO is now readying a spacecraft to orbit Venus to study what lies below the surface of the hottest planet in the solar system. The agency is eyeing the December 2024 window for its launch. PTI
Sumantran is head of InterGlobe Aviation
New Delhi: A business leader and technocrat, Venkataramani Sumantran, was appointed chairman of the Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of India’s largest airline IndiGo on Wednesday. He succeeds Meleveetil Damodaran. TNS
NCM seeks report on communal clashes
New Delhi: Taking note of recent skirmishes, including in Patiala (Punjab), Jodhpur (Rajasthan) and Khargone (Madhya Pradesh), the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has asked for detailed reports from these states. Informing this during an event on Wednesday, NCM chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura said the violent incidents were a handiwork of miscreants and anti-social elements trying to disturb country’s age-old religious harmony. TNS
Devgn’s ‘Runway 34’ unrealistic: Pilots’ body
New Delhi: The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has raised objection to the depiction of their profession in the Ajay Devgn-starrer movie “Runway 34” saying “unrealistic portrayal” may create apprehensions in the minds of air passengers. TNS
Hailstorm hit parts of Delhi
New Delhi:After a brief respite, temperatures are all set to rise in the northwest from Sunday. A hailstorm hit parts of Delhi on Wednesday afternoon while rainfall provided some respite from the heat. However, there will be a gradual increase in the maximum temperature from tomorrow over most parts of northwest, the IMD said. A cloudy sky is predicted over the Capital for next three days. TNS
Tribune Shorts
