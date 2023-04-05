14L apply for CUET, maximum for DU

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

Nearly 14 lakh applications have been received for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) this year, registering a 41 per cent increase from the debut edition last year, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday.

In the debut edition, around 12.5 lakh students had registered for the test, and 9.9 lakh had submitted the application fees.

The CUET-UG score is used for admissions to BA, B Com, and B Sc. It is also used for admissions to various other programmes such as integrated dual degree BBA LLB, B Voc, B Des, bachelor of architecture, bachelor of computer applications, bachelor of physiotherapy, integrated B Sc-M Sc and integrated BA-MA.

The maximum number of applications for the CUET-UG has been received for Delhi University followed by Banaras Hindu University and Allahabad University.

Among the applicants, the maximum are from Uttar Pradesh followed by Delhi and Bihar. There is a considerable jump in the number of students from Jammu and Kashmir.

