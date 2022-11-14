15-20 labourers feared trapped after stone quarry collapses in Mizoram

ANI
Hnahthial, November 14
Fifteen to 20 labourers are feared trapped in Mizoram's Hnahthial district after a stone quarry collapsed on Monday.
The incident took place at around 3 pm in the Maudarh area in the Hnahthial district.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Hnahthial district, Saizikpuii informed ANI, "As many as 15-20 labourers are feared trapped after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Hnahthial district. The incident took place in the Maudarh area in Hnahthial district at around 3 pm."
