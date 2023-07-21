15 Indian-origin men held in Canada over cargo theft racket

PTI

Toronto, July 20

The Canadian police have arrested 15 Indian-origin men for allegedly running a major organised cargo theft ring. Property worth more than 9 million Canadian dollars and stolen goods have been recovered from their possession.

A task force was formed in March to investigate a series of tractor-trailer and cargo thefts in the Peel municipality and across Greater Toronto Area, the police said. The probe, dubbed Project Big Rig, disrupted the ring, leading to the arrests of 15 individuals from different cities. Those arrested include Balkar Singh, Ajay, Manjeet Padda, Jagjeevan Singh, Amandeep Baidwan, Karamshand Singh, Jasvinder Atwal, Lakhvir Singh, Jagpal, Upkaran Sandhu, Sukhvinder, Kulvir Bains, Banishidar Lalsaran, Shobit Verma and Sukhninder Dhillon.

#Canada #Toronto