15 killed in two separate road accidents in Pakistan’s Punjab province

PTI

Lahore, April 25

At least 15 people, including women and children, were killed in two separate road accidents in Pakistan’s Punjab province, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, eight members of a nomad’s family, including women and children, were killed when a speeding oil tanker ran over their huts at Lodhran district, some 350 kms from Lahore, on Monday.

It said that a good number of nomad families were asleep in their huts when the speeding oil tanker ploughed into them killing eight on the spot and leaving four injured.

The Rescue 1122 said that the driver of the tanker lost control over the vehicle after one of the tyres burst.

The driver managed to flee and a case has been registered against him.

In a separate incident, seven members of a family were killed when a bus hit a car in Okara, some 130kms from Lahore.

The Rescue 1122 said that a Lahore-bound bus hit a car while trying to avoid collision with an auto rickshaw in Okara.

The accident was so fatal that the car was completely crushed and all inmates—Muhammad Sajid, his wife, his two minor daughters, his mother and two nephews—were killed on the spot.

The driver of the bus has been arrested.

#Pakistan