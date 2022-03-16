15 pvt TV channels faced action: Govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Private TV channels, against which the government took action for allegedly propagating content detrimental to the national security, had been given enough opportunities to clarify their stand, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Since 2019, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has prohibited transmission of 15 channels for violating the uplinking/downlinking guidelines and the programme code. TNS

FM denies delay in bank fraud case FIR

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament on Tuesday there was no delay by the Centre in lodging an FIR in the ABG Shipyard case. Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi said the bank fraud surfaced in April 2019 and the first FIR was lodged this February. To this, Sitharaman said the lag was because some states, including Maharashtra, had withdrawn the CBI’s power to probe and the approval for this particular case came much later. TNS

LWE-induced violence down by 77%

New Delhi: The violence perpetrated by the Left-wing-extremists (LWEs) has come down by 77 per cent since the all-time high in 2009, Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of State, Home, informed the Lok Sabha. “In 2009, 2,258 incidents of violence linked to the LWE were reported. The number came down to 509 in 2021,” said the minister. TNS

Banks recover Rs7.34 lakh cr NPAs

New Delhi: Banks have recovered over Rs 7.34 lakh crore in non-performing assets in the past six-and-a-half years and written off loan accounts, including those reported as fraud, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. This includes 55,895 crore recovery of defrauded amounts. TNS

No decision yet on NRC across country

New Delhi: The Centre has not yet taken any decision to prepare the NRC for the entire country, Union Minister Nityanand Rai has told the Lok Sabha. He said that on the SC’s directions, the supplementary list of inclusions and exclusions for the NRC in Assam had been published on August 31, 2019.