150 ultras waiting along LoC to infiltrate: Intel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 22

Various intelligence agencies have reported that the number of terrorists at terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has increased, with around 150 of them waiting at the launch pads adjacent to the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into India ahead of winter snow.

Surveillance raised There are continuous efforts by terror outfits to infiltrate terrorists from across the LoC

In face of strict surveillance, they are constantly changing their strategies, sources say

Sources said according to a latest report of the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC), agencies have received inputs that a number of trained terrorists have shifted near the LoC. “Around 150 of them are waiting to enter into India before the onset of winter,” a source said. There have been continuous efforts on part of terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen to infiltrate terrorists from across the LoC, but in the face of strict surveillance on the borders, they are constantly changing their strategies, the sources said.

Central security agencies are keeping a close watch along the LoC and international border with Pakistan as they suspect that terrorists are also trying to infiltrate using tunnels, the sources said, adding a few months ago, the BSF had detected a similar tunnel along the border in Jammu.

The sources said in a recent report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the security agencies had informed that drone activities along the Pakistan border had doubled as compared to last year.

While 109 drones were seen last year, by September this year, this number has increased to 214, the report revealed. This year, the BSF has shot down nine drones breaching the Indian border from the Pakistani side in Punjab.