151 cops to be honoured for excellence in investigation

New Delhi, August 12
The Centre today announced names of 151 police personnel for Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation. Among them, four are from Haryana and one each from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.
28 among them women
- Of the total number of police personnel chosen for the award, 28 are women
- The Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation was constituted in 2018
- With 15 medals, the CBI is on top of the tally
- The medal aims to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and recognise such excellence in probe
From Haryana, Inspector Basant Kumar, Sub Inspectors Suman Devi and Yogesh Kumar, and Head Constable Gopal Chand have been named. Inspector Shaminder Singh of the Punjab Police, Additional Superintendent of Police Narvir Singh of Himachal Pradesh and Deputy Superintendent of Police of J&K have also been chosen for the prestigious award.
Fifteen personnel of the CBI have been awarded medals, followed by 11 from the Maharashtra Police, 10 each from the Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Police, and eight each from Kerala, Rajasthan and the West Bengal Police.
Seven police personnel from Bihar, six each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi, and five each from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, National Investigation Agency and the Narcotics Control Bureau have been selected for the award. Four personnel each from Assam and Odisha have also been chosen.
The CBI officers who probed the Justice SN Shukla corruption case, booked a retired railway official in connection with a Rs 50 lakh bribe case, and arrested Navy officers in a corruption case are among the 15 personnel of the agency chosen for the award. They are Deputy SPs Surender Kumar Rohilla, Pramod Kumar, Sandep Singh Bhadouriya, Manoj Kumar and Kumar Bhaskar; and Inspectors Himanshu Shah, Sabhaji Nivrutti, M Sasirekha, Sridhar D, Satyaveer, Saji Sankar, Deepak Kumar, Anuj Kumar, Amit Awdesh Srivastav and Pradeep Kumar Tripathi.
