16 Indian sailors detained in Africa let off after 9 months

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 11

In all, 16 Indian crew members of a cargo vessel have returned to India following the government’s lengthy negotiations with the authorities concerned in Africa, where they were in detention for more than nine months.

Oil tanker MT Heroic Idun and its 26 crew members, including 16 Indians, were in detention since August last year, initially in Equatorial Guinea and subsequently in Nigeria. The ship and crew were accused of various crimes, including oil theft and falsely accusing the Nigerian Navy of piracy.

All charges against the crew were dropped and the ship was released on May 27 after paying fines, they added.

From the outset, the government, through its Missions in Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, and in bilateral meetings, took up the matter with the respective foreign authorities at various levels. They were pressed for early resolution of the matter and repatriation of the Indian crew members.