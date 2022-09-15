16-month-old baby’s kidneys give 5 year old UP boy a whole new life

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 15

Five-year-old Manrup Bawa of Uttar Pradesh’s Barsat is all set to attend school for the first time in his life.

A patient of kidney failure, Manrup has just this week shown successful acceptance of kidneys from India’s youngest decreased donor, a 16-month-old baby who died in August this year with the infant’s parents consenting to donation of all functional organs.

AIIMS surgeon Manjunath Maruti Pol who led the complex kidney transplant surgery said the procedure involved India’s youngest donor and recipient of En-Bloc Kidney Transplant which means the kidneys from the deceased donor are removed with vital blood vessels, including the aorta, intact and transplanted as such in the organ recipient.

A successful transplant has opened the possibilities of a whole new life for recipient Manroop Bawa, who had been on haemodialysis for too long causing his life to come to a standstill with no normal childhood for him.

“Manroop would need a dialysis every second day and spend six hours in the hospital for each dialysis session. His growth was retarded because his kidneys couldn’t filter proteins which he lost in urine. Dialysis can help with only 15 pc kidney function and the rest is lost. After kidney transplant Manroop will be off dialysis and can finally start attending school,” Dr Manjunath told The Tribune.