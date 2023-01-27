16-year-old girl dies of cardiac arrest at school amid cold weather conditions in Indore

Indore, January 27
A 16-year-old girl died of cardiac arrest at a school amid the cold weather conditions in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, officials said on Friday.
Vrinda Tripathi, a Class 11 student, fell unconscious and died at her school in Usha Nagar area on Wednesday, the deceased girl's uncle Raghvendra Tripathi told PTI.
The girl had gone to school to rehearse for a Republic Day event the next day, when she collapsed, he said.
Vrinda was rushed to a hospital, where doctors tried to revive her with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other means but to no avail, he said.
According to doctors, the girl had died before being brought to the hospital.
"Vrinda was absolutely fine before the heart failure. Doctors have said that she possibly died of cold," Tripathi said.
An autopsy was conducted on the girl at the district hospital, which revealed that she had suffered a bruise on her chin, possibly due to the fall, and she had died of cardiac arrest, an official said.
The girl had worn a thin track suit at the time of her death and snack particles were found in her stomach, he added.
Following the death, the girl's grieving family has donated her eyes, said Jeetu Bagani, a volunteer of Muskan Group, which is associated with Indore Society for Organ Donation.
Talking to PTI, cardiologist Dr Anil Bharani said during the harsh cold conditions, especially from 4 am to 10 am, the level of different hormones in the human body shoots up and formation of blood clots fuelling the possibility of a sudden cardiac arrest is relatively high.
He advised people to consume nutritious food and exercise to beat extreme cold weather.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film
The action come days after a similar ruckus at Jawaharlal Ne...
It’s govt’s bounden duty to accept SC verdicts: Former Supreme Court judge Nariman on Collegium
Delivering the 7th MC Chagla Memorial Lecture in Mumbai, the...
India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty
The Indian intention has been conveyed via a notice sent on ...
Sensex tumbles 874 points after report on Adani group, FII caution; biggest single-day loss in more than a month
Close at three-month lows due to selling in banking, financi...
For Hindenburg Research, Adani Group is a 'man-made disaster' in the making
Shares of Adani Group companies continue their losing streak...