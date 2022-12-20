168% fall in J-K terror incidents, era of peace in N-E, says Anurag Thakur

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

The government on Monday said its zero tolerance policy against terrorism had resulted in a 168 per cent fall in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and 265 per cent decline in Left-wing extremism cases, with 94 per cent conviction rate in terror financing cases in J&K.

Minister claims... 94% conviction rate in terror financing cases in J&K 80% decline in insurgency violence in N-E 89% drop in civilian deaths India uniting world against terrorism While India is bringing the world together against terrorism, some of our neighbouring countries are backing terrorism and loudly speaking in favour of it. — Anurag Thakur, Union Minister

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur shared the data today, maintaining that the government’s resolve against terror had been displayed time and again.

“From the 2016 surgical strike in response to the Uri attack and the 2019 Balakot air strikes in response to the Pulwama bombing, government’s decisive actions have yielded definitive results,” Thakur said.

On the North-East, Thakur said the region had been witnessing “an era of peace and stability since 2014, with insurgency witnessing a sharp decline of 80 per cent and civilian deaths seeing a 89 per cent drop”.

The minister added that 6,000 militants had surrendered since 2014.

On measures beyond armed action to counter terrorism, Thakur said the government had signed several peace treatises to ensure lasting peace in the North East.

On the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), the minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had rolled back the AFSPA from a large part of the North-East.

“The AFSPA remains in force in only three districts of Arunachal Pradesh, while the law has been rolled back in 60 per cent of Assam. Besides, 15 police stations under six districts have been taken out of the category of ‘disturbed area’. A disturbed area notification has been removed from 15 police stations in seven districts,” the minister said.

He referred to how India had raised concerns on terrorism at the global level and the Prime Minister had pressed the world to unite against terror. Thakur noted that rescuing Indians in distress had been of paramount concern for the government.

