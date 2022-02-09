17,000 farmers died by suicide in 3 yrs

Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Kumar Mishra on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that more than 17,000 farmers died by suicide between 2018 and 2020. According to a report titled "Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India", 5,763 farmers killed themselves in 2018, 5,957 in 2019 and 5,579 the next year. TNS
4 mercy pleas pending with govt: MoS
Minister of State (Home) Ajay Kumar Mishra on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that four mercy petitions were pending with the government. One of them has been pending since 2012 and another since 2015. "Under Article 72 of the Constitution, there is no time limit, within which the power conferred may be exercised," Mishra said, contending that the mercy petitions are disposed of as expeditiously as possible.
