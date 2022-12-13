174 Chinese companies registered in India

Tribune News Service

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh told the Lok Sabha during question hour that there were 174 Chinese companies registered in the country as foreign firms. “There are 3,560 companies in India that have Chinese directors but it is not possible to give the number of firms having Chinese investors or shareholders as the data is not separately maintained,” he added. TNS

Competency-based questions in CBSE exams

At least 40 per cent questions in the CBSE Class X exam and 30 per cent in Class XII exam in 2023 will be competency-based, the Centre said. This was stated by Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in response to a question in the Lok Sabha. TNS

Tewari for pension benefits to officers

Punjab's Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday appealed to the Centre to give pension benefits/One Rank, One Pension (OROP) to officers other than permanent commissioned, so that they too can live with dignity as most of them (about 10,000 in number) are veterans of 1962, 1965, 1971 and 1999 wars. TNS

Some jealous of India’s growing economy: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India was the “fastest growing” economy in the world and it was “sad” how some people raised doubts instead of being “proud”. “This happens because they are jealous,” she said during the question hour. The FM was responding to Congress MP AR Reddy on “currency devaluation, foreign exchange reserve and the action taken to stop the slide”. TNS

Online gaming firms evaded Rs 23,000-cr tax

The tax authorities are probing GST evasion of about Rs 23,000 crore by gaming companies since April 2019, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The ED has attached proceeds of crime of about Rs 1,000 crore in cases related to cyber and crypto asset frauds, wherein online gaming has been used for siphoning the proceeds. TNS

Dimple Yadav takes oath as MP

Newly elected Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Monday took oath as a member of the Lok Sabha. She greeted leaders of both Opposition and treasury benches and touched the feet of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who was seated in the front row.