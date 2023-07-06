18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 5

Amid the power tussle in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the group led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today appeared to have trumped the faction led by party founder and his uncle Sharad Pawar as 32 of the 53 MLAs were present at a meeting convened by him in Mumbai on Wednesday. Eighteen MLAs were present at a parallel show of strength addressed by Sharad in Mumbai, said sources. A large number of supporters also thronged his Mumbai house.

Sharad group files caveat The Sharad faction has filed a caveat before the EC asking it be heard first

The Ajit group has filed over 40 affidavits of MLAs and MPs in support

Ajit said he aspired to become the CM and also took a jibe at his 83-year-old uncle asking when the Maratha strongman would retire from active politics. The remarks by 63-year-old Ajit, who has never hidden his chief ministerial ambitions, is certain to unsettle Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government completed one year last week. Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, a former CM, is also a Deputy CM.

Time to retire, uncle You are 83, aren’t you going to stop? The most productive years are from 25 to 75. IAS officers retire at 60. Even in politics, BJP leaders retire at 75. Give us your blessings, we will pray for your long life. Ajit Pawar

“I was sworn in Deputy CM five times. It is a record but the vehicle stops there, doesn’t proceed further. I feel I should become the CM... have some things on my mind, which I can implement only if I become the CM,” said Ajit. According to Anant Kalse, a former Principal Secretary of the Maharashtra Legislature, the Ajit camp needed the support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disqualification.

Why use my photo Why is my photo adorning your (Ajit Pawar’s) stage? Those using my image are aware they have nothing else to show. Sharad Pawar

The two sides also knocked on the Election Commission’s door with the Ajit group sending over 40 affidavits of MLAs and MPs in his support whereas the Sharad faction has filed a caveat with the poll panel, urging it to hear it first before passing any directive in the matter.

36 MLAs needed by Ajit group to avoid disqualification from assembly

The Ajit group informed the poll panel that “he had been elected the NCP national president” through an affidavit, claiming it was done by a resolution dated June 30, 2023, and signed by an “overwhelming majority” of NCP members, both from the legislative and organisational wing. Praful continued to be the NCP working president, it said. The faction said it had also decided to appoint Ajit as the NCP leader in the Assembly and the decision was also “ratified by the resolution passed by an overwhelming majority of NCP MLAs”.

Sharad objected to his photo adorning the stage at the meeting convened by the Ajit group.

