19 crore Ayushman cards in 4 Years

- 19 cr Ayushman cards issued in 4 years, 50% of these to women
- 28,000 hospitals empanelled (45% private)
- 3.95 cr hospital admissions with total authorisations worth about Rs 45,294 cr
- Rs 9,045 average claim size in govt hospitals; Rs 13,730 in private
- 33 states and UTs implementing plan except Delhi, WB and Odisha
- 4.9 lakh people took inter-state treatment worth about Rs 1,110 cr
1 YEAR OF AYUSHMAN BHARAT DIGITAL HEALTH MISSION
- 24.24 cr digital health card created in one year
- 1,50,038 health facilities registered
- 80,081 healthcare professionals registered
