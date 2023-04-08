19 parties convinced Adani issue real: Congress on Sharad Pawar’s remarks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 7

With NCP chief Sharad Pawar stating that the Adani Group was seemingly targeted by the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, the Congress on Friday said its ally may have its own view but 19 like-minded Opposition parties were convinced that the charges against the conglomerate were real and very serious.

The Congress said all 20 like-minded Opposition parties, including the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), were united in saving the Constitution and democracy from "BJP's assaults". In an interview, Pawar had came out in support of the Adani Group, criticising the narrative around the Hindenburg Research's report on the conglomerate.