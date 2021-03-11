19 yrs on, SC releases man jailed as juvenile

New Delhi, August 13

The Supreme Court has ordered release of a man convicted for rape and murder of a minor girl noting he had been in jail for almost 19 years despite being declared a juvenile.

A Bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and V Ramasubramanian said a juvenile could not be detained in custody beyond three years according to the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000, in force at the time when the incident took place.

"The petitioner has admittedly been under incarceration in jail for about 18 years and 9 months. This is not in dispute," it said.

"Counsel appearing on behalf of the respondent-state seeks time to look into the case. Since there is an order of the Juvenile Justice Board passed in 2014, declaring the petitioner a juvenile, there can be no question of any further detention of the petitioner in custody," the Bench said.

The top court directed that the petitioner should be immediately granted interim bail on a personal bond and ordered that he report to the local police station once a week. The apex court was told that the convict was convicted under Sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and was given death sentence. The Bench was also apprised that conviction as also the sentence were upheld by the top court. — PTI