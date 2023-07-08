1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to take call on chargesheet against Jagdish Tytler on July 19

PTI

New Delhi, July 8

A Delhi court will decide on July 19 whether to take cognisance of a chargesheet filed against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the alleged Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vidhi Gupta Anand reserved the order on July 7 after hearing arguments from prosecuting agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well as the counsel appearing for the complainant.

The judge also directed the court staff to check whether the case records, received from another court which was earlier hearing the case, is complete in all respects and file a report by July 19, the next date of hearing.

The judge at the Rouse Avenue Courts noted that the records, filed by the staff of a Karkardooma court, were bulky and were contained in seven judicial files.

The judge also directed the CBI to file the report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) regarding the forensic examination of voice samples of Tytler.

The CBI had on May 20 filed a chargesheet against Tytler in the case.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was torched in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated.

In its chargesheet filed before a special court here, the CBI said Tytler “incited, instigated and provoked the mob assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara Azad Market” on November 1, 1984, that resulted in burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs—Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh.

The agency has invoked charges under sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler, the CBI said.