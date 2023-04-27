1st batch of 360 Indian evacuees lands in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 26

The first batch of Indian nationals evacuated from strife-torn Sudan landed in Delhi on Wednesday, heaving a sigh of relief after returning to their homeland.

India has evacuated at least 534 Indian nationals from Sudan and is looking to rescue more of its citizens from the strife-torn African nation before the end of a tenuous ceasefire between the regular army and a paramilitary force.

‘OP Kaveri’: States come forward to help Indian private carriers such as IndiGo said they were willing to operate charter flights to assist in the evacuation

States, too, are supplementing the Centre's efforts by providing last-mile assistance; the TN Govt has set up a control room in Delhi

Kerala has decided to fly all people evicted from Sudan to any of the four airports in the state free of cost

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to share images of the evacuees after their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

“India welcomes back its own. Operation Kaveri brings 360 Indian nationals to the homeland as first flight reaches New Delhi,”he tweeted.

At the Delhi airport’s Terminal 3, as people deboarded the aircraft of Saudia — a Saudi Arabian airline — and slowly streamed on to the arrival lounge area, smiles could be seen on the faces of many who went through tense moments over the past few days.

Many waved emphatically, displaying a visible sign of relief, while others shook hands on the skybridge as they were welcomed on their return.

Several were seen carrying their luggages, accompanied by children. They also obliged a few photographers with pictures upon their safe return.

Among the Indian evacuees who reached Delhi airport in the Saudia Airlines flight, 19 are from Kerala, the Kerala Government officials said.

Two C-130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force brought to Jeddah 256 Indians from Port Sudan on Wednesday, a day after an Indian Navy ship rescued 278 citizens from that country.

The total number of Indians evacuated so far from Sudan stands at 534, according to official data.

Indian private carriers such as IndiGo, too, said they were willing to operate charter flights from India to Saudi Arabia to assist in the evacuation.

States, too, are supplementing the Centre’s efforts by providing last-mile assistance. The Tamil Nadu Government, which is awaiting the evacuation of about 400 people from the state, has set up a control room in New Delhi for the purpose. Kerala decided to fly all people evicted from Sudan to any of the four airports in the state free of cost. — PTI/