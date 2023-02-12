1st section of Delhi-mumbai e-way opens today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday unveil the first section of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
The 246-km section has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore
The operationalisation of the section will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur from five hours to around 3.5 hours and provide a major boost to economic development of the entire region
The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest expressway with length of 1,386 km.
