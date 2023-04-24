1st Water Metro to be launched in Kochi tomorrow

Tribune News Service

PM Narendra Modi will on April 25 launch India’s first Water Metro in Kerala’s Kochi

Water Metro is a unique urban mass transit system with the same experience and ease of travel as that of the conventional Metro system

Government sources said the PM had made a conscious choice to avoid the one-size-fits-all approach in providing infrastructure and connectivity.

Another Metro system in the works is Metro Lite, a low-cost Mass Rapid Transit System with the same experience and ease of travel in terms of comfort, convenience, safety, punctuality, reliability, and environment friendliness as that of the conventional Metro system.