Rs 2.5-cr gold seized from Kerala jeweller

New Delhi, December 7
The Enforcement Directorate today said it had seized gold worth Rs 2.51 crore from a “secret” chamber at the premises of a Malappuram-based jewellery house promoter, who is an alleged beneficiary of the Kerala “gold smuggling through diplomatic bag” case.
The ED said the action had been taken against Aboobacker Pazhedath, promoter of Malabar Jewellery and Fine Gold Jewellery, both based in Malappuram, and one of the shareholders of Atlas Gold Super Markets Pvt Ltd, Kozhikode.
The ED, NIA and the Customs Department are conducting separate investigations into the racket that was unearthed with the seizure of gold worth Rs 15 crore from the diplomatic baggage of the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5, 2020. The ED said its probe reveled Aboobaker Pazhedath of Malappuram was part of the gold smuggling syndicate headed by Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, under the patronage of IAS officer M Sivasankar (former Principal Secretary to the Kerala CM) and was one of the beneficiaries”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: Neck-and-neck fight; Congress in slender early leads; AAP fails to open account
Congress 32, BJP 30, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP taking a big lead over Congress, AAP
Leading: BJP 146; Congress 22; AAP 10; Others 4
Jagrup Brar among 4 Punjabis inducted as minister in Canada’s British Columbia govt
He was born at Deon, a remote village of Bathinda