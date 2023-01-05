Rs 2,539 cr for upgrade of AIR, DD infrastructure

New Delhi, January 4
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development scheme for the infrastructure development of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD).
The scheme of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will have an outlay of Rs 2,539 crore to provide financial support for the expansion and upgrade of broadcasting infrastructure, content development and civil works related to Prasar Bharati. The scheme will enable the public broadcaster to undertake a major upgrade of its facilities with better infrastructure, which will widen its reach, including in Left-wing extremism (LWE) areas, border and strategic areas and provide high-quality content to the viewers.
Another major priority area of the scheme is the creation of high-quality content for both domestic and international audience and ensuring availability of diverse content to the viewers by upgrading of capacity of the DTH platform to accommodate more channels.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Unprofessional': DGCA slams AI's handling of 'urination' incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew
In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated...
Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman's blanket
The incident comes just over a week after a man allegedly ur...
Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave
For classes up to 8th, winter holidays are extended till Jan...
Supreme Court stays Uttarakhand High Court order for eviction of around 50,000 encroachers from railway land in Haldwani
Says ‘what is troubling is how do you deal with the situatio...
Ram Mandir to be ready by Jan 1 next year ahead of Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah in poll-bound Tripura
Union Home Minister flags off BJP rath yatra at Sabroom in S...