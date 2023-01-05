Rs 2,539 cr for upgrade of AIR, DD infrastructure

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 4

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development scheme for the infrastructure development of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD).

The scheme of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will have an outlay of Rs 2,539 crore to provide financial support for the expansion and upgrade of broadcasting infrastructure, content development and civil works related to Prasar Bharati. The scheme will enable the public broadcaster to undertake a major upgrade of its facilities with better infrastructure, which will widen its reach, including in Left-wing extremism (LWE) areas, border and strategic areas and provide high-quality content to the viewers.

Another major priority area of the scheme is the creation of high-quality content for both domestic and international audience and ensuring availability of diverse content to the viewers by upgrading of capacity of the DTH platform to accommodate more channels.